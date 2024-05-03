Excitement palpable as Vancouver Canucks gear up for Game 6 in Nashville

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Canucks are in Nashville on Friday for Game 6 of the first-round series.

Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT.

The Canucks have had a few days to rest after dropping Game 5 in Vancouver 2-1 on Tuesday.

Vancouver head coach Rick Tocchet spoke to the media on Thursday.

“I love the fact that every play matters, especially now. … Every play is really valued even more,” he said.

“I think we need to get some more shots and some more offence.”

Sights set on Six. pic.twitter.com/GGFI5BCcWo — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 2, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Excitement is extremely high in the Lower Mainland with numerous watch parties including in Port Coquitlam, Delta, and Burnaby.

If the Canucks win, a large crowd is expected to be celebrating in Surrey’s Scott Road area as well.

The ticketed viewing party at Rogers Arena was sold out by Thursday, the team announced.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It’s the second time the Canucks have hosted fans for an away game at Rogers Arena. Tickets were $15 and the venue is offering reduced prices on some food and drink.

Ticket proceeds go to the Canucks for Kids Fund.

There will be no official public outdoor viewing party in downtown Vancouver for Game 6, much to the chagrin of many fans who have voiced their disappointment in the city.

2:23 Pure joy for Canucks fan Jan with favourite team back in playoffs

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said there have not been any outdoor public viewing parties due to the city’s “history.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We have to be incredibly responsible and thoughtful. We have a history of 1994 and 2011,” Sim told reporters at a press conference.

“I would love to throw a party right now, but we have to be responsible.

“We are being thoughtful. … While having a party is great, we also have (to think about) local businesses (and) personal safety for all of the people there.”

Also on Friday, it was announced that Tocchet has been named as a finalist for the Jack Adams Trophy.

The award is presented annually to the head coach of the year as voted by members of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.

Congrats, Coach! 👏#Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet has been named a finalist for the Jack Adams Trophy! pic.twitter.com/VLp4I5jRfc — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 3, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Tocchet helped the Canucks finish first in the Pacific Division with a 50-23-9 record in his first full season behind Vancouver’s bench.

He is a first-time finalist and looking to become the third Canuck coach to win the award. The two previous Vancouver coaches to win the prestigious award are Pat Quinn in 1991-1992 and Alain Vigneault in 2006-2007.

Tocchet is a finalist with Winnipeg’s Rick Bowness and Andrew Brunette of the Nashville Preds.

If the Canucks win Friday evening, the team will move on to the second round to face the Edmonton Oilers.

1:47 Canucks playoff watch parties in Port Coquitlam and Delta

— With files from Simon Little