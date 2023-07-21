Menu

Crime

IIO deploys to Parksville after arrested man suffers ‘serious injury’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 5:32 pm
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating after a man who was arrested in Parksville suffered a serious injury. View image in full screen
B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been deployed to Parksville on Vancouver Island, where a man suffered a serious injury after being arrested.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, RCMP were called to reports of a man causing a disturbance in the 100 block of Island Highway West on Tuesday evening.

Police arrested the man and kept him in custody overnight at the Oceanside detachment.

Click to play video: 'IIO wraps investigation into police dog mauling of off-duty officer'
IIO wraps investigation into police dog mauling of off-duty officer

The IIO said when the man was released the following morning, police noticed he was unwell and called paramedics.

The man was taken to hospital, where health-care workers determined he’d suffered a serious injury.

The IIO will now investigate to confirm when and how the man was hurt, and if police actions played any role in the injury.

Anyone with information or video that could help the investigation is asked to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

