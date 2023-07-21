Mounties safely dispose of potentially explosive situation at Keremeos landfill

Send this page to someone via email

The Keremeos, B.C., landfill was closed briefly Thursday as the troops rolled in to rid the community of a potentially explosive situation.

The Canadian Armed Forces, along with the RCMP and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen were at the Keremeos Transfer Station for a planned safe disposal of an identified ordnance of unknown origin.

The nature and origin of the explosive device was not disclosed by police.

Cpl. James Grandy warned that area residents may have heard “a loud explosion” or similar noise while the operation was underway.

Due to the inherent risk, the landfill and the roadway near its entrance were closed for a period of time.

Grandy said the public was not in danger as a result of the controlled disposal of the device.