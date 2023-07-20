SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Almost 1.5 million hectares burned in B.C. since April

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 7:49 pm
Click to play video: 'The 2023 B.C. wildfire season officially most destructive ever'
The 2023 B.C. wildfire season officially most destructive ever
The ongoing wildfire and drought conditions are now setting records every single day. The recent surge in fire activity has pushed the area burned to the highest level ever recorded in the province. As more resources and personnel arrive in B.C. to help with the firefight people are being urged to do whatever they can to conserve water.
Almost 1.5 million hectares have burned in B.C. since the beginning of April.

It’s expected that number will get higher as wildfire season drags on.

More than 80 per cent of all wildfires burning across the province right now were started by lightning.

Detection planes have been flying over B.C. to try and catch any new fires that have started, especially in areas where lightning was known to hit.

The province is taking the time to thank firefighters from all over Canada and the world who are coming to help B.C. in its time of need.

“In addition to the 100 Brazilian firefighters coming tomorrow, we have Mexican firefighting support, the United States has been a significant support to our firefighting effort, as well as Australia,” said Cliff Chapman with the BC Wildfire Service.

“All of those countries are in B.C. right now, and, after tomorrow, we will have over 500 resources from outside B.C.

“That, in combination with our hundreds of contract resources from B.C., is allowing us to get our number to a place where we feel our capacity is right for the amount of fires we’re dealing with in this province.”

Click to play video: 'Seven homes destroyed by wildfire near Cranbrook'
Seven homes destroyed by wildfire near Cranbrook

In the days and weeks ahead, it is predicted conditions will challenging.

Rain could fall in northern B.C., but there will still be hot, dry weather in the southern part of the province and conditions will be ideal for larger fires, officials warn.

There are currently 380 wildfires burning in the province with 22 wildfires of note.

