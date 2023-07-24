July 29 – Harmony At Rutherford

Harmony at Rutherford residents have a lot to love about their experience with elevated senior living.
“We like Harmony because it offers what we had in our own homes, independence, but it also offers a support system.”
A great alternative to traditional retirement homes, find out more about Harmony at Rutherford Saturday, when Heather Maclean and Troy Nordholm of Harmony at Rutherford join 630 CHED’s Talk To The Experts.
Trending Now
Preview now before the show, by visiting HarmonyatRutherford.com
More on Canada
- About 15 per cent of guests at Canadian AIDS conference claimed asylum
- ‘An entire province praying’ for safe return of 4 missing people from floods: N.S. premier
- Haven’t had enough of the colour pink? You can visit a ‘Barbie’ museum in Ottawa
- From extreme heat to wildfire smoke, how summer camps are adapting to climate change
Comments