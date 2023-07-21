CFL’s top rivalry reignited as Hamilton Tiger-Cats host Toronto Argonauts

Send this page to someone via email

Two streaks are on the line when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats play host to the Toronto Argonauts at Tim Hortons Field Friday night.

Winners of their last two games, the Ticats (2-3) will aim to knock the defending champion Argos (4-0) off their perch atop the East Division.

You can listen to the game on CHML radio, starting with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Fans can catch The 5th Quarter postgame show 30 minutes after the final whistle.

For the 246th time since 1950, it is Hamilton vs. Toronto, the Canadian Football League‘s most bitter rivalry, with apologies to Calgary vs. Edmonton and Winnipeg vs. Saskatchewan.

And while the gridiron giants from Steeltown have dominated the all-time series against their foes from Toronto (140-103-2), the Argos have enjoyed much more success recently against their provincial rivals.

The Argonauts have won three games in a row against Hamilton and seven of their last eight meetings, including their season opener on June 18.

With opening day, starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and backup Matthew Shiltz on the six-game injured list, the Ticats will give the ball to their fifth different starting QB in the last 12 games dating back to last season.

Rookie Taylor Powell will make his first start in the CFL after he replaced the injured Shiltz in Hamilton’s 37-29 win over the Edmonton Elks last week. He went 2-for-4 for 47 yards and connected with receiver Tim White for a touchdown on his first career pass.

Asked about how he felt going into his first game as a starter, Powell was succinct in his response.

“Really excited and fired up and super prepared,” answered Powell. “The guys are ready to roll.”

Powell will face an Argos defence that has allowed the most passing yards per game (311.5), passing touchdowns (11) and completion percentage (71.8%) in the league this season.

Toronto is No. 1 against the run, giving up a meagre 65.3 yards per game on the ground.