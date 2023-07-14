Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Tiger Cats win back to back for the first time this season

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 12:09 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On a night when the Ticats got off to a slow start, and lost their starting QB – Hamilton was able to get their second straight win, beating the Edmonton Elks Thursday night 37-29.

The Elks loss extends the teams losing streak at home to 20 games – dating back to 2019.

Edmonton dominated the first half of play, beginning with the opening kickoff with the Elks recovering a fumble on the kick leading to a opening field goal.

After hitting a second FG in the 2nd quarter – the Hamilton Tiger-Cats finally found their form – with James Butler leading the way at running back getting into the end zone with just under 3 minutes to play in the half.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton followed that with a promising drive that ended when Elks QB Taylor Cornelius threw an interception with 1:03 remaining.

A last second field goal made the half-time lead 10-6 Tiger-Cats.

The second half got off to a fast start with an Edmonton Touchdown pass from Cornelius to Kyran Moore.

But the Ticats responded with a rushing touchdown from Matthew Shiltz – and took the lead back for good.

It wasn’t a win without a loss – with starting QB – Matthew Shiltz going down in the 3rd quarter with an apparent leg injury. Hamilton had already lost their opening day starter Bo-Levi Mitchell who was placed on the 6 game injured list earlier in the season.

Eastern Michigan product Taylor Powell came in and threw a touchdown on his first pass in the CFL – but at that point, Hamilton was well on the way to the win.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hamilton Tiger Cats improved to 2-3 on the season, and are back home on July 21st to host the Toronto Argonauts.

More on Sports
CFLEdmontonTiger CatsCanadian FootballElkslosing streakEastern Michigan

Sponsored content

AdChoices