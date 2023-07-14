Tiger Cats win back to back for the first time this season

Send this page to someone via email

On a night when the Ticats got off to a slow start, and lost their starting QB – Hamilton was able to get their second straight win, beating the Edmonton Elks Thursday night 37-29.

The Elks loss extends the teams losing streak at home to 20 games – dating back to 2019.

Edmonton dominated the first half of play, beginning with the opening kickoff with the Elks recovering a fumble on the kick leading to a opening field goal.

After hitting a second FG in the 2nd quarter – the Hamilton Tiger-Cats finally found their form – with James Butler leading the way at running back getting into the end zone with just under 3 minutes to play in the half.

Edmonton followed that with a promising drive that ended when Elks QB Taylor Cornelius threw an interception with 1:03 remaining.

A last second field goal made the half-time lead 10-6 Tiger-Cats.

The second half got off to a fast start with an Edmonton Touchdown pass from Cornelius to Kyran Moore.

But the Ticats responded with a rushing touchdown from Matthew Shiltz – and took the lead back for good.

It wasn’t a win without a loss – with starting QB – Matthew Shiltz going down in the 3rd quarter with an apparent leg injury. Hamilton had already lost their opening day starter Bo-Levi Mitchell who was placed on the 6 game injured list earlier in the season.

Eastern Michigan product Taylor Powell came in and threw a touchdown on his first pass in the CFL – but at that point, Hamilton was well on the way to the win.

The Hamilton Tiger Cats improved to 2-3 on the season, and are back home on July 21st to host the Toronto Argonauts.