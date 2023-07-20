Canada imposes more Russia sanctions, including a Wagner Group leader

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is sanctioning 39 more people and 25 entities linked to Russia, including a Wagner Group official believed to have led the mercenaries in Mali.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly made the announcement Thursday morning.

Twenty of those listed are individuals and 21 are entities associated with Russia’s military industry or activities. The most notable name on the list is Ivan Maslov of the Wagner Group.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says he led the private militia branch that contributed to the massacre of civilians in Moura, Mali in March 2022.

The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has already been sanctioned by Canada.

Prigozhin is reportedly in Belarus following an aborted mutiny last month.

Other people sanctioned include people connected to private military companies and so-called volunteer organizations that support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

GAC adds it is also targeting leaders in Russia’s nuclear sector, in co-ordination with international partners, in order to increase pressure on the Kremlin after “reckless actions” in Ukraine significantly increased the risk of a nuclear incident.

The remaining 19 individuals and four entities are from Russia’s cultural and education sectors. GAC says Russia is using national celebrities to promote the “special military option” in Ukraine through music, concerts and other events.

GAC adds these sanctions are in direct response to Russian efforts to impose its own cultural and education touchstones in occupied parts of Ukraine.

Canada has sanctioned more than 2,600 individuals and entities in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Moldova since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula. GAC says these individuals and entities are complicit in the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This is the 32nd round of sanctions announced since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

These sanctions freeze any Canadian assets held by those on the list and prohibit Canadian individuals or entities from dealing with them.