Woman arrested for multiple offenses in Swan River crime spree: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Swan River Manitoba say they have arrested a woman for multiple offenses on Monday.

At midnight, police say they responded to a possible impaired driver at a business on Main Street and it was reported the woman in a new dark-colored truck appeared impaired and left the business travelling south.

Officers found the vehicle on 2nd Street South after making patrols. Police say when officers attempted to stop the truck for a traffic stop, it fled at a high rate of speed.

Police say for safety reasons, officers did not further engage the vehicle but continued patrols. A short time later, the vehicle was found abandoned with extensive damage.

Five minutes after 2 a.m., police went to the same business on Main Street as the woman had reportedly returned but was now in a white truck.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers attended but the woman abandoned the truck and fled, patrols were unable to find her this time.

Police say further investigation has determined that a business on Main Street had been broken into and the two vehicles involved earlier had been stolen.

There was significant damage done during the break-in to the business and to several vehicles, including the two that had been taken.

Later that day, RCMP identified the suspect and she was arrested and is now facing multiple charges.

A 36-year-old woman from Birch River has been remanded into custody and RCMP continues to investigate.