Fraser Valley transit strike: Employer agrees to mediated settlement

Send this page to someone via email

An end appears in sight for the bitter four-month strike that has shut down transit service in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley.

The company that employs about 200 bus drivers and mechanics said Wednesday it is prepared to accept a settlement to the dispute proposed by veteran mediator Vince Ready.

Earlier this week, CUPE Local 561 said it was also prepared to accept the deal.

1:07 University of Fraser Valley students seek transit strike resolution

“We are eager for the strike to end and for service to be promptly restored for our customers in the Fraser Valley,” said First Transit, the U.S.-based company that operates service in the region on contract from BC Transit, in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“On this basis, the company is prepared to accept the recommendations of the Special Mediator’s report, so long as they are ratified by CUPE Local 561 members.”

Transit workers serving Abbotsford, Mission, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack and Hope walked off the job on March 20. Essential HandyDART service in the region has not been affected.

Transit workers in the region have been without a contract since April 2020. The union has said its members do not have pensions and make 32 per cent less than drivers and mechanics elsewhere in Metro Vancouver.

1:55 Calls for resolution in Fraser Valley transit strike

With the employer also accepting the terms of the deal, the two sides will need to sign a memorandum of settlement, after which the proposal will be put to union members for a ratification vote.

Global News is seeking comment from CUPE 561.

Story continues below advertisement

A timeline for ratification was not immediately clear.