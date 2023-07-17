Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Union says deal within reach to end Fraser Valley transit strike

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 5:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Veteran mediator Vince Ready appointed in Fraser Valley transit strike'
Veteran mediator Vince Ready appointed in Fraser Valley transit strike
WATCH: Veteran mediator Vince Ready is stepping into the ongoing Fraser Valley transit strike - trying to help bring the two sides to a resolution. Keith Baldrey has more on ready's appointment as a mediator and what happens next. – Jun 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There may be movement towards ending one of British Columbia’s longest-ever transit strikes.

The union representing BC Transit workers in the Fraser Valley says its bargaining committee is recommending members accept a mediator-proposed settlement to the bitter, four-month-old labour dispute.

Click to play video: 'University of Fraser Valley students seek transit strike resolution'
University of Fraser Valley students seek transit strike resolution

More than 200 members of CUPE Local 561 walked off the job on March 20, putting the brakes on bus service in Abbotsford, Mission, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack and Hope. Essential HandyDART service has not been affected.

Story continues below advertisement

The workers, who are employed by First Transit, a U.S.-based contractor operating buses for BC Transit, say they’ve been working with no pension and making 32 per cent less than drivers and mechanics elsewhere in Metro Vancouver. The workers have been without a contract since April 2020.

Click to play video: 'Calls for resolution in Fraser Valley transit strike'
Calls for resolution in Fraser Valley transit strike

Veteran mediator Vince Ready was appointed in early June to try and break the deadlock.

In a member bulletin obtained by Global News dated July 17, CUPE 561 said it had notified the employer it intends to recommend acceptance of the mediator’s latest settlement proposal. The employer has until Thursday to accept or reject the proposal, according to the bulletin.

Trending Now

Should the employer accept, the two sides would sign a memorandum of settlement, and then union members would vote on ratifying the deal.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pressure mounts on government as Fraser Valley transit strike hits one month mark'
Pressure mounts on government as Fraser Valley transit strike hits one month mark

“This has been one of the longest transit strikes in B.C. history,” union president Randy Kootte said in the bulletin.

“If the employer accepts the recommended terms of settlement, we will work quickly to get the buses back on the road as soon as possible. In the meantime, all picketing will continue until we have a ratified agreement.”

A spokesperson for the union said it would not comment publicly while negotiations are ongoing.

Global News is seeking comment from First Transit.

More on Money
StrikeCUPEFraser Valleylabour disputeBC Transittransit strikeCollective AgreementBargainingFirst TransitVince Readymediatorfraser valley transit strikecupe 561mediator proposal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices