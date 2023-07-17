Union says deal within reach to end Fraser Valley transit strike

Send this page to someone via email

There may be movement towards ending one of British Columbia’s longest-ever transit strikes.

The union representing BC Transit workers in the Fraser Valley says its bargaining committee is recommending members accept a mediator-proposed settlement to the bitter, four-month-old labour dispute.

More than 200 members of CUPE Local 561 walked off the job on March 20, putting the brakes on bus service in Abbotsford, Mission, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack and Hope. Essential HandyDART service has not been affected.

The workers, who are employed by First Transit, a U.S.-based contractor operating buses for BC Transit, say they’ve been working with no pension and making 32 per cent less than drivers and mechanics elsewhere in Metro Vancouver. The workers have been without a contract since April 2020.

Veteran mediator Vince Ready was appointed in early June to try and break the deadlock.

In a member bulletin obtained by Global News dated July 17, CUPE 561 said it had notified the employer it intends to recommend acceptance of the mediator’s latest settlement proposal. The employer has until Thursday to accept or reject the proposal, according to the bulletin.

Should the employer accept, the two sides would sign a memorandum of settlement, and then union members would vote on ratifying the deal.

“This has been one of the longest transit strikes in B.C. history,” union president Randy Kootte said in the bulletin.

“If the employer accepts the recommended terms of settlement, we will work quickly to get the buses back on the road as soon as possible. In the meantime, all picketing will continue until we have a ratified agreement.”

A spokesperson for the union said it would not comment publicly while negotiations are ongoing.

Global News is seeking comment from First Transit.