‘I’m a David fighting a Goliath’: N.S. homeowner worried about wildfire insurance claims

A Nova Scotia family who was amongst the more than 16,000 people forced from their home by the Tantallon wildfire is worried about their insurance claims.

They say since evacuating nearly two months ago they’ve been left with more questions than answers. They’re also concerned about bills piling up amid insurance delays.

“I feel like I’m a David fighting a Goliath,” says homeowner John Engram. “And I have no slingshot.”

View image in full screen Hammonds Plains homeowner John Engram (left) stands with Francis Martin of ClearClaim Adjusters. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

In a Hammonds Plains neighbourhood where many properties were destroyed by wildfire, Engram’s home still stands. But he and his family haven’t returned since they were forced to evacuate in late May due to smoke damage.

Engram says his insurance company has gone silent.

“When I send over 100 emails and I don’t get any response when I make eight, 10, 12 phone calls and leave messages and get no response,” he says. “I don’t even know what I can do.”

When the wildfire broke out on May 28, the family of four was out celebrating prom and had left the windows of their home open.

Two months later, the smell of smoke lingers in their house, and soot can be seen along windowsills and stuck in doorframes.

The family has owned the property since 2006, and it had recently undergone renovations.

Engram says his file has been shuffled around adjusters and insurance has yet to cover their alternate living expenses. After couch surfing, Engram, his wife, and their two teenage daughters are now living in a furnished rental in Bedford.

“My line of credit is rising,” he says. “My credit cards are rising. I have exhausted all of my financial resources at this point.”

Engram says he’s only received one payment for his various claims.

“My first claim that I submitted with my first insurance adjuster, I did get that one,” he explains. “But since then, I have submitted five more insurance claims and none of those have been paid.”

Engram says in a recent email his insurance provider informed him a nearly $6,000 cheque would be sent by mail to cover the rent owed, but he hasn’t received it yet.

View image in full screen John Engram worries about the wildfire damage caused to his property in Hammonds Plains, including to his pool deck. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

In addition to his finances, he’s most concerned about the roof of his home following the initial assessment for insurance.

“They inspected my roof without going on it,” he says. “They inspected my attic without going in it.”

As well, his yard was scorched and his deck and pool were damaged along with the outdoor furniture. Engram has hired a licensed public adjuster to help get answers.

“I was personally here last week,” says Francis Martin of ClearClaim Adjusters. “The house was as it was on the date of the fire, which is quite unfortunate. We brought my team, brought an environmental engineer to do some testing.”

Martin’s work allows him to provide policy analysis and coverage feedback.

“We speak the language of the insurance company, which has been an issue here, the rental — that it wasn’t paid and it wasn’t approved,” he says. “This is an issue that we had to address with the insurance company. So we address those things, demand payment.”

He says red tape and capacity issues can stall insurance approvals.

“When it comes to events like this wildfire, (insurance companies) can be bombarded, completely bombarded. It can be upwards of 50 claims in one week.”

Engram’s provider, Johnson Insurance, is rebranding as belairdirect, a subsidiary of Intact Financial Insurance.

In a statement, Communications Vice President Emilie Dutil-Bruneau says they’re actively working with Engram and his public adjuster to come to a resolution.

“While Mr. Engram’s home contents are being cleaned and damages are reviewed,” Dutil-Bruneau says, “We provided additional compensation above and beyond what is recommended in our guidelines for mass evacuation to cover living expenses and other items for Mr. Engram and his family.”

The company is also awaiting the results of the public adjuster’s hired engineer’s evaluation report.

Engram says he’s not trying to jump the line, he just wants reassurance his property will be looked after.

“There’s a lot of people in a lot of different situations here and in the end, right now, whether your house is still standing or whether you have no house at all, the immediate need is the same thing,” he says.

“We need a place to live and we need to get our things paid. And again, I’m not trying to jump the line, but without getting any response, I feel like I’m not even in the line.”

The family doesn’t know when they’ll be able to return home.