Stolen Jaguar involved in crash in downtown Guelph: police

The Guelph Police Service says a stolen Jaguar ended up crashing in a section of the downtown.

Officers were called to the area of Wellington Street East and Neeve Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the occupants suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined that the 2017 Jaguar F-Pace was reported stolen from Toronto last month.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Toronto, and the injured passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Guelph were both arrested and charged.

Both will be in a Guelph courtroom Aug. 29.

Investigators continue to seek witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.