Pointe-Claire residents outraged over city decision, complaint filed over rights to water views

The view of Lac St-Louis from Tom Strumas and Christine Clarke’s front porch is nothing short of beautiful.

They say it’s one of the reasons why they bought their Pointe-Claire, Que. home eight years ago.

So, learning recently that their view might soon look a little different — after a neighbour was granted permission by the city to build — was surprising and upsetting.

“Council had decided to vote to approve a project for the addition to the home, for an extension of their façade and also to add a garage,” said Strumas.

At a July 4 council meeting, council voted to approve a minor exemption that provided a reduction in the setback between the home and a proposed single-car garage.

The issue, Strumas says, is that the proposed extension and garage would not only obstruct his view, but the public’s view of the lake.

His neighbours agree.

“This is a major thing, affecting a lot of people,” said Louise Fileni-Bulmer, a Pointe-Claire resident.

“The people on Pointe-Claire Ave., the people walking down the road. It’s not right. It’s not an ordinary garage on an ordinary lot, this is the entrance to our village.”

To defend their argument, residents point to the city’s village code — specifically the section of the document that states that: “side setbacks providing views of Lac St-Louis should be preserved.”

It also says “for waterfront properties along the lake, the placement and height of the construction or expansion of a building, wall, hedge or fence should enhance the exceptional views of the lake.”

City councillor, Brent Cowan, who was chairing the council meeting as pro-mayor, on July 4, says the request for a minor exemption and the construction of a garage at the side of the home isn’t contradicting the code.

“They would like to interpret that rather severely as nothing can be built that is going to increase a blockage or any additional blockage of the view of the waterfront,” said Pointe-Claire city councillor Brent Cowan. “But if the village code intended for that to be the case then it would say must not.”

But Pointe-Claire’s mayor disagrees.

He says the code isn’t up for interpretation and argues this decision will set a precedent for future developments and projects along the water.

“The distinction or the definition of Pointe-Claire – it’s clear, a clear point, a view of the water,” said Tim Thomas, Pointe-Claire’s mayor. “And what we’re doing is blocking the view of the water, so we’re blocking our raison d’être — the reason why we love living in this city.”

Residents are hoping the city’s decision isn’t a done deal yet.

One resident, who Global News has agreed not to name for privacy reasons, has filed a complaint with Quebec’s Municipal Commission, arguing the city failed to adhere to its Village Code.

They hope to hear back from provincial officials before the work begins.