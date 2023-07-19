Menu

Crime

Road traffic controller dies in hospital after Montreal hit and run

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 3:47 pm
Montreal police confirmed the death of a 39-year-old man injured in a hit and run at a Montreal worksite. View image in full screen
Montreal police confirmed the death of a 39-year-old man injured in a hit and run at a Montreal worksite. Staff/Global News
Montreal police confirmed Wednesday the death of a road traffic controller who was injured in a hit and run last week.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the 39-year-old man died in hospital on Monday.

The victim was working alongside a colleague at a paving site on St-Jean Baptiste Boulevard in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles last Wednesday evening when they were struck by a vehicle.

Both men were injured in the collision, but the second worker’s injuries were described as minor.

The driver of the vehicle, a 68-year-old man, turned himself in to police the following day and was released without charges.

Chèvrefils said there are no further updates in the case but the investigation is ongoing.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took to Twitter Wednesday lamenting the worker’s death.

“I extend my sincerest condolences to Maxime Béland’s family and loved ones,” she wrote in French. “Safety on worksites is essential and we must collectively do better to protect road traffic controllers.”

At the time of the incident, Plante delivered a similar message exhorting drivers to be patient on the road.

“Workers on construction sites,” she wrote, “are doing important work under conditions that aren’t always easy.

“Impatience and recklessness towards them has no place and they deserve our full respect, no matter what detours are required.”

