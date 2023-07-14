Driver in hit-and-run at Montreal construction site turns himself in

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police said the driver wanted in connection with a hit and run in the city’s east end Wednesday night turned himself in.

Two traffic controllers were injured when a vehicle entered a no-traffic zone on a construction site located on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard in the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

In a news release Friday evening, Montreal police said the driver — a 68-year-old man — had shown up at a police station on Thursday.

“He was arrested and interrogated by investigators,” the release reads in French.

The driver has since been released and is not facing any charges “at the moment,” police said, but specified the investigation into the causes and circumstances of the collision is ongoing.

Both victims in the hit-and-run are men aged 39.

One of them suffered minor injuries while the other was taken to hospital in critical condition with head injuries, according to police.

“He remains in critical condition and we continue to fear for his life.”