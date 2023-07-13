Hit and run injures 2 workers at construction site in Montreal’s east end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after two workers at a construction site were injured in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night.

Authorities were called to the scene around 10:20 p.m. after a driver hit two traffic controllers in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

Police spokesperson Gabriella Youakim said the impact sent a 39-year-old man working at the site to hospital with injuries to his upper body. He is in critical condition.

The second male victim, who is also 39, suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses told police the driver drove through the construction site and hit the two workers.

No arrests have been made. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took to social media Thursday morning to say police are working to find the suspect who fled the scene.

She also said her thoughts are with the two victims,

“The construction workers on our roads do important work in conditions that are not always easy,” Plante wrote. “Impatience or recklessness towards them has no place and they deserve our full respect, no matter what the required detours.”