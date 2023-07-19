Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Former Jets assistant Woodcroft fired as university coach over ‘inappropriate’ texts

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 19, 2023 12:51 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The University of Vermont has fired men’s hockey coach Todd Woodcroft over what was described as inappropriate text messages with a student.

Woodcroft was let go Tuesday following an internal investigation by the university’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity, athletic director Jeff Schulman said in a statement.

“The specific conduct leading to the investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries,” the statement said.

No details were provided.

Story continues below advertisement

 

His attorney disputed the investigation’s findings.

“We vehemently disagree with the process and the findings of a proceeding that lacked fundamental fairness and due process,” Andrew Miltenberg said in an email.

“We strongly believe the University’s decision was contrary to the facts and the law. We intend to pursue justice for Mr. Woodcroft, who has been an outstanding coach and community advocate for over two decades.”

Trending Now

Woodcroft had a 20-55-9 record in three seasons with the Catamounts, including 11-20-5 (5-16-3 Hockey East) last season. As for his NHL experience, he was an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets and as a scout with several teams including the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings.

Assistant Steve Wiedler has been named interim head coach.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets offseason so far'
John Shannon on the Jets offseason so far
HockeyWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsWinnipeg hockeytext messagesUniversity of VermontTodd Woodcroft
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices