Former Jets assistant Woodcroft fired as university coach over ‘inappropriate’ texts

The University of Vermont has fired men’s hockey coach Todd Woodcroft over what was described as inappropriate text messages with a student.

Woodcroft was let go Tuesday following an internal investigation by the university’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity, athletic director Jeff Schulman said in a statement.

“The specific conduct leading to the investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries,” the statement said.

No details were provided.

UVM Athletics Announces Coaching Change in Men's Hockey – https://t.co/kzCf51TGr5 pic.twitter.com/mUtevWI2yV — UVM Men's Hockey (@UVMmhockey) July 18, 2023

His attorney disputed the investigation’s findings.

“We vehemently disagree with the process and the findings of a proceeding that lacked fundamental fairness and due process,” Andrew Miltenberg said in an email.

“We strongly believe the University’s decision was contrary to the facts and the law. We intend to pursue justice for Mr. Woodcroft, who has been an outstanding coach and community advocate for over two decades.”

Woodcroft had a 20-55-9 record in three seasons with the Catamounts, including 11-20-5 (5-16-3 Hockey East) last season. As for his NHL experience, he was an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets and as a scout with several teams including the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings.

Assistant Steve Wiedler has been named interim head coach.