Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police seeing more thefts of high-end SUVs

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 19, 2023 1:18 pm
A stock photo of a Toyota Highlander. View image in full screen
A stock photo of a Toyota Highlander. IHIT
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Police Service is looking into three more vehicles reported stolen in the city.

A silver 2021 Lexus RX350 was stolen from a driveway on Harvard Road Tuesday around 8 a.m. Police say the owner told investigators that there was broken glass found on the driveway. Investigators say that may indicate the thieves may have smashed a window to gain entry.

A few minutes later, in the Victoria Road South-MacAlister Boulevard area, the owner of a red 2021 Toyota Highlander reported her vehicle stolen to police. Investigators say a tail-light was broken in order to gain access to the vehicle’s wiring.

Then a car dealership on Woodlawn Road reported to police about a white 2014 Acura RDX that was stolen from its lot sometime in the last few days.

Trending Now

This comes on the heels of two Toyota Highlanders that were taken from residences in the Clairfields East neighbourhood earlier this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are still trying to determine if any of these vehicle thefts are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7581 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

More on Crime
TheftGuelph NewsStolen VehicleGuelph Police ServiceToyota HighlanderLexus RX350Acura RDX
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices