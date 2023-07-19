Guelph police seeing more thefts of high-end SUVs

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is looking into three more vehicles reported stolen in the city.

A silver 2021 Lexus RX350 was stolen from a driveway on Harvard Road Tuesday around 8 a.m. Police say the owner told investigators that there was broken glass found on the driveway. Investigators say that may indicate the thieves may have smashed a window to gain entry.

A few minutes later, in the Victoria Road South-MacAlister Boulevard area, the owner of a red 2021 Toyota Highlander reported her vehicle stolen to police. Investigators say a tail-light was broken in order to gain access to the vehicle’s wiring.

Then a car dealership on Woodlawn Road reported to police about a white 2014 Acura RDX that was stolen from its lot sometime in the last few days.

This comes on the heels of two Toyota Highlanders that were taken from residences in the Clairfields East neighbourhood earlier this week.

Police are still trying to determine if any of these vehicle thefts are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7581 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.