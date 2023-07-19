Multiple guns seized in Belleville ‘Project Renewal’ investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two Belleville men are facing a total of 21 charges after a search warrant was executed at an east-end Belleville apartment, police say.

Wednesday, police say officers seized three rifles and two handguns along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Rudi McCoy, 33, and Jesse Gornall, 47, both of Belleville, face charges for multiple weapons offences and breach of probation.

The investigation was part of Belleville police’s ongoing Project Renewal, which began in late 2020 and has led to multiple drug and firearm arrests in the city over the last three years.