Crime

Multiple guns seized in Belleville ‘Project Renewal’ investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 11:56 am
Belleville police say they seized these three rifles, along with two handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in a Project Renewal investigation.
Belleville police say they seized these three rifles, along with two handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in a Project Renewal investigation.
Two Belleville men are facing a total of 21 charges after a search warrant was executed at an east-end Belleville apartment, police say.

Wednesday, police say officers seized three rifles and two handguns along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Rudi McCoy, 33, and Jesse Gornall, 47, both of Belleville, face charges for multiple weapons offences and breach of probation.

The investigation was part of Belleville police’s ongoing Project Renewal, which began in late 2020 and has led to multiple drug and firearm arrests in the city over the last three years.

BellevilleBelleville policeAmmunitionGuns SeizedProject Renewalbelleville gunsguns seized bellevilleproject renewal investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

