Winnipeg police searching for suspicious vehicle

Winnipeg police want you to keep an eye out for a suspicious vehicle.
On Tuesday afternoon,, a silver Volkswagen Tiguan was parked in a lot in the 600 block of St James Street, with a female occupant possibly in distress.
Police say the vehicle may have the licence plates LFX 318 OR HKF 122 on the back.
Trending Now
The driver is said to be a man with a bald or shaved head.
Anyone who spots the vehicle should call 911.
More on Crime
- Man convicted of human trafficking of children is living at Ontario children’s centre: police
- Police K9 rips off man’s ear, no ground for charges: Ontario watchdog
- Long Island serial killer? Police charge man with multiple counts of murder
- Amsterdam court needs more specifics before sentence in Aydin Coban cyberbullying case
Comments