Winnipeg police searching for suspicious vehicle

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police want you to keep an eye out for a suspicious vehicle.

On Tuesday afternoon,, a silver Volkswagen Tiguan was parked in a lot in the 600 block of St James Street, with a female occupant possibly in distress.

Police say the vehicle may have the licence plates LFX 318 OR HKF 122 on the back.

The driver is said to be a man with a bald or shaved head.

Anyone who spots the vehicle should call 911.