Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police searching for suspicious vehicle

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 11:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Police looking for suspicious vehicle'
Police looking for suspicious vehicle
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspicious vehicle which could have a woman in distress inside.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police want you to keep an eye out for a suspicious vehicle.

On Tuesday afternoon,, a silver Volkswagen Tiguan was parked in a lot in the 600 block of St James Street, with a female occupant possibly in distress.

Police say the vehicle may have the licence plates LFX 318 OR HKF 122 on the back.

Trending Now

The driver is said to be a man with a bald or shaved head.

Anyone who spots the vehicle should call 911.

More on Crime
CrimePoliceSuspicious Vehicle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices