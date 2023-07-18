Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey RCMP investigating string of suspicious fires in Green Timbers Park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 10:23 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. government warns wildfire and drought conditions will get worse'
B.C. government warns wildfire and drought conditions will get worse
WATCH: The B.C. government is warning the worst could still be ahead in what has already become a record-breaking season for wildfires and drought. Richard Zussman reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties in Surrey are investigating a string of fires in Green Timbers Park they say may have been deliberately set.

The fires were located in the park’s northwest corner.

In a media release Tuesday, Surrey RCMP said a resident reported concerns about an overnight fire in the park on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Urban wildfire concerns increase on North Shore'
Urban wildfire concerns increase on North Shore

Responding officers patrolling the park on foot discovered several small “actively burning” fires, RCMP said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Surrey firefighters were able to extinguish the fires, and their cause is now being investigated by both the Surrey Fire Service and the RCMP’s arson coordinator.

Police said initial observation suggests the fires were “intentionally set,” but that more investigation is still needed.

RCMP are increasing patrols in the park, and are asking for anyone who was in the area and saw something suspicious or who has video shot around the park to call them at 604-599-0502.

More on Crime
SurreyArsonSurrey RCMPSuspicious FireSuspicious FiresGreen TimbersSurrey Suspicious Firegreen timbers firesgreen timbers suspcious fires
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices