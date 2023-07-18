Surrey RCMP investigating string of suspicious fires in Green Timbers Park

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Surrey are investigating a string of fires in Green Timbers Park they say may have been deliberately set.

The fires were located in the park’s northwest corner.

In a media release Tuesday, Surrey RCMP said a resident reported concerns about an overnight fire in the park on Tuesday.

Responding officers patrolling the park on foot discovered several small “actively burning” fires, RCMP said.

Surrey firefighters were able to extinguish the fires, and their cause is now being investigated by both the Surrey Fire Service and the RCMP’s arson coordinator.

Police said initial observation suggests the fires were “intentionally set,” but that more investigation is still needed.

RCMP are increasing patrols in the park, and are asking for anyone who was in the area and saw something suspicious or who has video shot around the park to call them at 604-599-0502.