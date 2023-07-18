Menu

Calgary police on site of workplace incident in city’s northwest

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 9:02 pm
Calgary police were on site of a workplace accident in the city's northwest on Tuesday evening. View image in full screen
Calgary police were on site of a workplace accident in the city's northwest on Tuesday evening. Global News
Calgary police were on site of a workplace incident in the city’s northwest on Tuesday evening.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the overhead electrical incident happened at 12700 85 Street N.W.

The spokesperson did not provide details about the worker’s condition.

More to come… 

