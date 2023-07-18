Arrest made after more hate-related crimes in Cambridge in June

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say a Cambridge, Ont., man is facing additional charges after more hate-related crimes occurred in the Galt area of the city last month.

In a release, police say a man was taking down Pride signs from windows at a number of businesses, and in one case, he damaged a Pride banner while trying to take it down.

Police say they arrested a 59-year-old Cambridge man on Thursday who was wanted on a warrant in connection with the incidents.

The accused has been charged with three counts of theft, attempt theft and mischief under $5,000.

The same man is also facing charges in connection with incidents that occurred on Ainslie and Main streets earlier in June.

On the afternoon of June 1, police say officers were called to the area after several people reported that a man was removing Pride signs while also threatening people.

A week later, there were similar reports of a man stealing Pride signs and on June 9, police made an arrest.

The 59-year-old Cambridge man faces six counts of mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats to cause death in connection to those cases.