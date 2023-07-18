Menu

Crime

London police seek public help in identifying shopping mall break-and-enter suspect

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted July 18, 2023 4:07 pm
London police seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a reported break and enter at White Oaks Mall earlier this month. View image in full screen
London police seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a reported break and enter at White Oaks Mall earlier this month. London Police Service
City police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a break and enter at a south London mall.

London police say they were notified on July 11 of a break and enter into a cellphone kiosk at the White Oaks Mall at around 1 a.m.

The suspect was captured on surveillance and is described as a man around 40 years of age with a slim build and short brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a white and black jacket.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident, or the identity of the individual in the attached photo, is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

