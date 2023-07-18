Truck with oversized load hits Delta overpass on Highway 99, snarling traffic

See more sharing options

Traffic backed up on Highway 99 on Tuesday afternoon after a truck with an oversized load hit the overpass southbound.

According to Drive BC, the truck hit the Delta overpass southbound at Highway 17A, causing delays.

Drivers are being urged to use Highway 91 and the Alex Fraser Bridge if heading from Richmond to Delta.

A photo from the scene shows extensive damage to the overpass.

View image in full screen A look at the damage to the Highway 17A overpass on Highway 99 on Tues. July 18, 2023. Tony Clark / Global News

⛔UPDATE – SB CLOSED – #BCHwy99 – Vehicle incident southbound at the #BCHwy17A overpass has the southbound side closed.

Assessment in progress. Watch for crews and expect delays.

Detour via #BCHwy17A. More info: https://t.co/yyiKmeNf2V#MasseyTunnel #DeltaBC #RichmondBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 18, 2023

1:32 Commuter chaos in Fraser Valley after two trucks strike overpasses

Drive BC says the southbound lane is closed at this time and an assessment is in progress.

More to come.