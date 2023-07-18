Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Truck with oversized load hits Delta overpass on Highway 99, snarling traffic

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 3:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Truck with oversized load hits Delta overpass'
Truck with oversized load hits Delta overpass
WATCH: A truck with an oversized load struck the Highway 17A overpass on Highway 99 southbound Tuesday afternoon. Traffic is expected to be backed up in the area. Global News got these shots from its helicopter.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic backed up on Highway 99 on Tuesday afternoon after a truck with an oversized load hit the overpass southbound.

According to Drive BC, the truck hit the Delta overpass southbound at Highway 17A, causing delays.

Drivers are being urged to use Highway 91 and the Alex Fraser Bridge if heading from Richmond to Delta.

A photo from the scene shows extensive damage to the overpass.

A look at the damage to the Highway 17A overpass on Highway 99 Tuesday. View image in full screen
A look at the damage to the Highway 17A overpass on Highway 99 on Tues. July 18, 2023. Tony Clark / Global News

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Commuter chaos in Fraser Valley after two trucks strike overpasses'
Commuter chaos in Fraser Valley after two trucks strike overpasses

Drive BC says the southbound lane is closed at this time and an assessment is in progress.

Trending Now

More to come.

 

More on BC
Highway 99Overpassoverpass hitoverpass struckDelta overpass hitOverpass hit DeltaDelta overpass hit TuesdayHighway 99 overpass struckOverpass struck Highway 99
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices