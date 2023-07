Send this page to someone via email

One inmate is dead and seven were hospitalized after what RCMP are calling a “large fight” at Stony Mountain Institution that reportedly involved edged weapons.

Police said they were called to the federal prison Monday just after 6:30 p.m., where a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the others were taken to hospital.

The RCMP’s major crimes and forensic identification services continue to investigate.