Loaded gun found on impaired driver asleep at the wheel of running vehicle in Toronto: police

A loaded gun was found on an alleged impaired driver who was asleep at the wheel of a running vehicle in Toronto Monday morning, police say.
Toronto police said at around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to the Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East area for a report of an impaired driver.
Police said the driver was asleep in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running.
He was then arrested and a loaded gun was found, police said.
Toronto resident Ahmed Hassan, 25, faces numerous charges including two counts of failing to comply with an order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with, driving while under suspension and operation of a conveyance while impaired.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
