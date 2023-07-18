Loaded gun found on impaired driver asleep at the wheel of running vehicle in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A loaded gun was found on an alleged impaired driver who was asleep at the wheel of a running vehicle in Toronto Monday morning, police say.

Toronto police said at around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to the Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East area for a report of an impaired driver.

Police said the driver was asleep in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running.

He was then arrested and a loaded gun was found, police said.

Toronto resident Ahmed Hassan, 25, faces numerous charges including two counts of failing to comply with an order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with, driving while under suspension and operation of a conveyance while impaired.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.