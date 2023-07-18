Crews knock down fire in Lynn Canyon Park as danger remains high

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight brush fire in North Vancouver’s Lynn Canyon Park has now been contained.

Fire officials believe it started late Monday night near the Baden Powell Trail in the area just west of Hoskin’s Road and Wembley Drive.

Former District of North Vancouver councillor Matthew Bond was first on the scene of the fire.

He tweeted that he could smell smoke from his home and hopped on his e-bike to check it out.

First on scene to fire in #LynnCanyon. Could smell smoke from my home in #Seylynn around 11pm. Hopped on my e-bike to check it out. Ran into @DNVFRS in Inter-River park. E-bike was quicker to get up the canyon. Yes, fire department is alerted and on their way. #NorthVan pic.twitter.com/QDl0w7IgiS — Mathew Bond (@mrmathewbond) July 18, 2023

He then ran into firefighters with the District of North Vancouver and helped them locate the fire.

“At about 11 o’clock I smelled really thick smoke,” Bond told Global News.

“Everything led me up here in Lynn Canyon Park.”

Bond said when he found the fire he called 911 and waited for crews to arrive.

Fire crews needed to run about .75 kilometres of hose into the forest to fight the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Scott Ferguson with the District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said the blaze was about 40 feet wide and about 100 feet high, burning on the steep cliff face.

Currently, the Sea to Sky trail is closed to allow crews to work.

This is the third fire in North Vancouver over the past few weeks.

The Horseshoe Bay fire broke out on June 26 and a fire on Mount Seymour ignited on July 12.

The Lower Mainland Basin is currently at a drought level four, which means adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are likely.

Barely any rain has fallen in the region since May and there is no considerable rain in the forecast.