Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign QB Antonio Pipkin after Shiltz put on injured list

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a third-string quarterback due to an injury at the CFL club’s pivot position.

Antonio Pipkin will be coming on board after a stint with the B.C. Lions that saw him dress most recently in four games.

Pipkin, 27, has 27 games under his belt over five seasons in the CFL which includes stops in Montreal and Toronto.

He’s completing 141 of 260 passes for 1,846 yards and six touchdowns in his CFL career.

Hailing from Gary, Ind., Pipkin spent time with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 but did not appear in a game.

He played collegiately at Tiffin University in Ohio and amassed 88 touchdowns and 10,941 yards passing.

Matthew Shiltz was placed on the six-game injured list Monday after he got hurt in last Thursday’s win over the Elks in Edmonton.

Coach Orlando Steinauer has not confirmed the nature of Shiltz’s injury.

“He’s obviously not well enough to play this week or in the weeks following,” said Steinauer.

With starter Bo Levi Mitchell still on Hamilton’s six-game injured list with an abductor injury, rookie pivot Taylor Powell will start on Friday night at Tim Hortons Field against the undefeated Toronto Argonauts.

The Ticats (2-3) host the Argos (4-0) on Friday night in a game you can hear on 900 CHML. The pregame show will begin at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.