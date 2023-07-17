Tiger-Cats will start rookie QB Powell in place of injured Shiltz

Send this page to someone via email

There are more injury woes for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Head coach Orlondo Steinauer has confirmed quarterback Matthew Shiltz will be placed on the six-game injured list after he got hurt in last Thursday’s win over the Elks in Edmonton.

However, Steinauer stopped short of confirming the nature of Shiltz’s injury.

“He’s obviously not well enough to play this week or in the weeks following,” said Steinauer.

With starter Bo Levi Mitchell still on Hamilton’s six-game injured list with an abductor injury, that means rookie pivot Taylor Powell will start on Friday night at Tim Hortons Field against the undefeated Toronto Argonauts.

Hamilton’s head coach is intrigued to find out how Powell responds in his first career start.

“When the lights are on and there’s a book on you it’s always different,” said Steinauer. “When you come in, in spot play, you usually catch people off guard. Teams that we play will be ready and we’re going to have to counter that.”

Steinauer added that the team will soon announce the signing of a new third-string quarterback.

“A flight thing didn’t work where somebody couldn’t get in today but we will dress three quarterbacks,” he said.

The Ticats (2-3) host the Argos (4-0) on Friday night in a game you can hear on 900 CHML. The pregame show will begin at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.