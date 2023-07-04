Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Elks trade linebacker Kevin Francis to Redblacks for 2024 CFL draft pick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2023 5:11 pm
CFL logo seen on a football during the opening day of CFL training camp at Ron Joyce Stadium in Hamilton, Ont., Sunday, May 14, 2023. View image in full screen
CFL logo seen on a football during the opening day of CFL training camp at Ron Joyce Stadium in Hamilton, Ont., Sunday, May 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ottawa Redblacks have acquired the rights to Canadian linebacker Kevin Francis from the Edmonton Elks for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 CFL draft.

The 30-year-old Francis was on the Elks’ suspended list.

The Elks signed Francis on Feb. 14, but after the deal was made the special-teams ace publicly stated he wasn’t happy with the contract terms and didn’t report to camp.

Click to play video: '‘Cleats of Strength’ adding enchantment to Elks home games'
‘Cleats of Strength’ adding enchantment to Elks home games
Story continues below advertisement

Francis, from Toronto, had a CFL-leading 22 special-teams tackles with the B.C. Lions in 2022.

Trending Now

It will be his second stint in Ottawa. He had eight special-teams tackles in seven games with the Redblacks in 2019.

Francis has recorded 18 defensive tackles and 61 special-teams tackles in 82 career regular-season games with Saskatchewan, Ottawa and B.C.

More on Edmonton
More on Canada
Edmonton sportsCFLFootballEdmonton ElksCanadian Football LeagueOttawa RedblacksCanadian FootballCFL FootballCFL tradeKevin FrancisLinebacker Kevin Francis
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content