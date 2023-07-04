Elks trade linebacker Kevin Francis to Redblacks for 2024 CFL draft pick

The Ottawa Redblacks have acquired the rights to Canadian linebacker Kevin Francis from the Edmonton Elks for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 CFL draft.
The 30-year-old Francis was on the Elks’ suspended list.
The Elks signed Francis on Feb. 14, but after the deal was made the special-teams ace publicly stated he wasn’t happy with the contract terms and didn’t report to camp.
Francis, from Toronto, had a CFL-leading 22 special-teams tackles with the B.C. Lions in 2022.
It will be his second stint in Ottawa. He had eight special-teams tackles in seven games with the Redblacks in 2019.
Francis has recorded 18 defensive tackles and 61 special-teams tackles in 82 career regular-season games with Saskatchewan, Ottawa and B.C.
