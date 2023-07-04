Elks trade linebacker Kevin Francis to Redblacks for 2024 CFL draft pick

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Ottawa Redblacks have acquired the rights to Canadian linebacker Kevin Francis from the Edmonton Elks for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 CFL draft.

The 30-year-old Francis was on the Elks’ suspended list.

The Elks signed Francis on Feb. 14, but after the deal was made the special-teams ace publicly stated he wasn’t happy with the contract terms and didn’t report to camp.

Story continues below advertisement

Francis, from Toronto, had a CFL-leading 22 special-teams tackles with the B.C. Lions in 2022.

It will be his second stint in Ottawa. He had eight special-teams tackles in seven games with the Redblacks in 2019.

Francis has recorded 18 defensive tackles and 61 special-teams tackles in 82 career regular-season games with Saskatchewan, Ottawa and B.C.