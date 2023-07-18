Menu

Canada

Disappearance of N.S. man added to unsolved crimes program, up to $150K offered

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 10:31 am
Global News at 6 Halifax: July 17
Global News at 6 Halifax from July 17, 2023.
The February 2022 disappearance of Jessie Morrissey has been added to the Nova Scotia Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

Morrissey, who was 26-years-old at the time, was last seen in the Springhill, N.S. area on the evening of Feb. 13, 2022. RCMP said he was travelling in a dark-coloured  Jeep Patriot, which was later found abandoned on a snowmobile trail.

The provincial rewards program offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in the case.

“We hope that by adding Mr. Morrissey’s name to the rewards program we will receive new information that could help this case,” said Brad Johns, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, in a Tuesday release.

“A family is waiting and hoping for answers. I urge you to come forward if you think you have information that might help solve this missing person case.”

According to RCMP, investigators believe there are people who have information who have not yet spoken to police.

Tips can be submitted to the Nova Scotia Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Nova Scotia at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

