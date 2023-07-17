SIU called after ARWEN fired at man in Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Brant County say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was called in after an incident at the Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area in Ayr, Ont., which left a man injured.

Very little details are known about the incident but OPP said on Twitter that a man had been left with minor injuries after police responded to an incident at the park.

They also noted that the SIU had invoked its mandate which means there would be no further comment from police.

A spokesperson for the SIU said that an officer had discharged an ARWEN, a so-called less-lethal firearm, during the incident which is why the province’s police watchdog became involved.

“The man did not sustain any serious injury, but the SIU’s mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged an ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm,” the spokesperson said.

“Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barreled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person.”

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.