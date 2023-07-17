Menu

Crime

Food delivery driver dead after violent carjacking in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 3:49 pm
Gurvinder Nath. View image in full screen
Gurvinder Nath. Peel Regional Police / handout
A man from Brampton is dead after a carjacking in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on July 9 at 2:10 a.m., the victim — a food delivery driver — was working in the area of Britannia and Creditview roads.

Police said he arrived at the delivery address and was confronted by unknown suspects.

Officers said the suspects attempted to take his vehicle and a fight occurred.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle leaving the victim on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.

Trending Now

According to police, the victim was taken to a trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries on July 14.

Police have identified him as 24-year-old Gurvinder Nath from Brampton.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other video footage of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

