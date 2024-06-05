Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver gets house arrest in death of 7-year-old girl in Montreal

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2024 1:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Driver pleads guilty in hit and run that killed Ukrainian girl in Montreal'
Driver pleads guilty in hit and run that killed Ukrainian girl in Montreal
Related: The man accused in the hit-and-run death of a young Ukrainian refugee in Montreal has pleaded guilty. The driver fatally struck the seven-year-old girl when she was walking to school in December 2022. Global's Tim Sargeant has more – May 9, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A driver who struck and killed a seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee in Montreal in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 months of house arrest.

Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia apologized to the girl’s family Wednesday at the courthouse following his sentencing, after pleading guilty last month to failing to stop after an accident.

Seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska was walking to school with her brother and sister on Dec. 13, 2022, when Becerra Garcia’s Jeep Grand Cherokee ran into her.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He drove away from the scene without stopping but turned himself in to police later that day.

The defence and the prosecution jointly suggested a 12-month sentence, agreeing that Becerra Garcia hadn’t been driving dangerously and hadn’t seen the girl because of the blinding sun.

Defence lawyer Eric Coulombe said today that while Becerra Garcia hadn’t realized he had hit the girl, the accused accepted he was guilty of “voluntary blindness” for not stopping after sensing his car had bumped into something.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'New one-way streets coming to Montreal in bid to improve pedestrian safety'
New one-way streets coming to Montreal in bid to improve pedestrian safety
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices