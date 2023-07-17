Menu

Fire

Bird in a wire leads to grass fire along Vernon’s Commonage Road

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 3:00 pm
Vernon Fire Hall #1. View image in full screen
Vernon Fire Hall #1. Megan Turcato / Global News
A fire sparked Sunday when a bird flew into a power wire was snuffed out in short order, due to the quick action of the public and responding fire crews.

According to Vernon Fire Rescue Services, the grass fire along Commonage Road was spotted at 6 p.m., near MacKay Reservoir, between Predator Ridge and the Bailey Road turnoff, and by the time crews arrived, it had reached about 50 feet by 100 feet in size.

It was knocked down fast, with no threat to buildings, firefighters said.

“Thanks to the public, this fire was quickly reported and firefighters were dispatched. Career firefighters who were stationed at Fire Station 3 (Predator Ridge) due to extreme wildfire risk conditions, were joined by newly activated auxiliary firefighters from the same station. Together, they knocked the fire down quickly and stopped it from spreading even further,” Deputy Fire Chief Mike Walroth said in a press release.

“This was an example of firefighters working together with an alert and vigilant community to quickly get on top of a potentially dangerous situation.”

It appears the fire was started by a bird flying into a power line.

VFRS asks anyone who sees a fire inside city limits to call 911 immediately. To report a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or dial *5555 on a cellphone.

VernonVernon Fire-Rescue ServicesCommonage RoadPredator RidgeBailey Roadbird in a wiredeputy fire chief Mike WalrothFire Station 3
