Canada

1 dead, 1 in critical condition following separate train incidents in London, Ont.

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted July 17, 2023 11:24 am
Two separate train strike incidents have resulted in one pedestrian dead and another with critical injuries. View image in full screen
Two separate train strike incidents have resulted in one pedestrian dead and another with critical injuries. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
A person has died and another is in hospital with critical injuries after two separate train strike incidents in London.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train in the area of Highbury Avenue and Trafalgar Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an unrelated incident, police say another man was struck by a train at the southern edge of the downtown core Saturday morning.

Police and paramedics responded to Maitland Street and York Street around 7 a.m. in relation to reports of a man being struck by a train.

The man remains in hospital with critical injuries.

Neither incident is related to rail crossings, police say.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

