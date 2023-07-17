1 dead, 1 in critical condition following separate train incidents in London, Ont.

A person has died and another is in hospital with critical injuries after two separate train strike incidents in London.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a train in the area of Highbury Avenue and Trafalgar Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
In an unrelated incident, police say another man was struck by a train at the southern edge of the downtown core Saturday morning.
Police and paramedics responded to Maitland Street and York Street around 7 a.m. in relation to reports of a man being struck by a train.
The man remains in hospital with critical injuries.
Neither incident is related to rail crossings, police say.
