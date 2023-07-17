4 arrested after victim kidnapped, held captive for 3 days: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say four people have been charged after an alleged kidnapping in the city’s downtown core.

Police said on Dec. 5, 2022 officers received a call for a missing person in the downtown area. The force alleges the victim was lured into a vehicle and once inside, two suspects pointed a gun.

“The victim was held captive for three days and taken to various locations where the victim was assaulted,” police said.

During that time, investigators allege a gun was fired. The victim was then released back into the downtown area, police said.

Investigators allege the suspects demanded a large amount of money and threatened the victim’s life and the family’s lives.

Police would not provide any additional information about the victim or if the victim and the suspects knew each other.

About seven months later, in July, police said four people were arrested. One of the accused allegedly had a loaded handgun on them when they were arrested, police said.

Police have charged two 24-year-olds, Daren Akyean-Pong and Rakeem Henry. They face a long list of charges including kidnapping-related offences, assault and firearm-related offences.

Investigators have also charged 39-year-old Akil Heywood and 37-year-old Tyler Fast with kidnapping, kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.