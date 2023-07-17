Menu

Crime

Woman may have been at homicide victim’s auto dealership hours before death: N.S. police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 10:57 am
RCMP in Nova Scotia are trying to identify a woman as part of a homicide investigation in Middle Sackville.

First responders were called about an injured man at a home on Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville on July 3 just after 9 p.m.

RCMP said Noel Fredericks, 71, of Middle Sackville was pronounced dead at the scene, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office.

As part of that investigation, police are looking for a woman who may have been at the victim’s business earlier that day. According to RCMP, the woman was driving a maroon-coloured vehicle and was at Noel Fredericks Auto at 1250 Sackville Dr. at 6 p.m.

“Officers are also looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area, that same day, and may have dashcam footage,” RCMP added in a news release.

Anyone with information can call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeHomicideMiddle SackvilleNS crimeNS homicideMiddle Sackville NSNoel Fredericks
