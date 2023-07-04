Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Suspicious death of 71-year-old man in Middle Sackville triggers RCMP investigation

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 4, 2023 9:59 am
Police said a neighbour in Middle Sackville found the man with life-threatening injuries and called police. View image in full screen
Police said a neighbour in Middle Sackville found the man with life-threatening injuries and called police. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax district RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in the Middle Sackville area.

Police received a report about a man with life-threatening injuries at a home on Sackville Drive shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. A neighbour was checking on the man when he was found.

“The 71-year-old Middle Sackville man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The death is believed to be suspicious,” RCMP said in a release.

“At this time, there’s no information to suggest that the death was the result of a random act and there’s no risk to the public.”

Trending Now

The RCMP’s major crime unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, RCMP forensic identification services and the Halifax district RCMP.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Canada
RCMPNova Scotia RCMPSuspicious DeathMajor Crime UnitHalifax RCMPMiddle Sackvillemiddle sackville suspicious death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content