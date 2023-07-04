Suspicious death of 71-year-old man in Middle Sackville triggers RCMP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax district RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in the Middle Sackville area.

Police received a report about a man with life-threatening injuries at a home on Sackville Drive shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. A neighbour was checking on the man when he was found.

“The 71-year-old Middle Sackville man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The death is believed to be suspicious,” RCMP said in a release.

“At this time, there’s no information to suggest that the death was the result of a random act and there’s no risk to the public.”

The RCMP’s major crime unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, RCMP forensic identification services and the Halifax district RCMP.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.