Woman found after ‘suspicious death’ at home in northwest Calgary, police say

Calgary police say a dead woman was found at a house in northwest Calgary on Sunday morning and investigators are treating the death as suspicious.
Police working on an ongoing investigation said they were at a property in the 7900 block of 36th Avenue NW at 10:30 a.m. Sunday when officers found a dead woman.
Police said the cause of death is undetermined and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Police said they have spoken to several witnesses, are collecting security footage from the area, and will be speaking with others who may have seen something.
Anyone with information can contact police at 403-266-1234 or provide an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
