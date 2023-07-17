Menu

Fire

More than a dozen new blazes in B.C. since Sunday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2023 12:24 pm
A working group with members of Public Safety Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces along with British Columbia emergency management and wildfire officials are set to meet today as several hundred blazes burn across the province. The Texas Creek wildfire is shown in this handout image provided by BC Wildfire, located approximately 27 kilometres south of Lillooet, B.C.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT **. View image in full screen
The B.C. Wildfire Service says wildfire activity over the weekend saw more than a dozen new blazes sparked since Sunday, while gusty winds saw one out-of-control blaze grow and close a highway in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park.

The wildfire service says Highway 20 north of Bella Coola was closed early Sunday evening as the “aggressive” fire near Young Creek swelled to 22 square kilometres.

Heat, dry conditions and lightning strikes fuel B.C. wildfire season

The service says no evacuation orders have been issued for the fire, but more than a dozen new blazes have been recorded since Sunday.

The Thomson-Nicola Regional District says the Bush Creek East fire near Kamloops is “highly visible,” but no evacuation orders or alerts have been issued even as gusty winds have fanned wildfires around the city.

Environment Canada’s forecast for Kamloops says there’s a chance of rain and a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon, with many regions in the province under cloudy skies with possible rain on the way, breaking a weeks-long drought.

Drought conditions and lighting increase provincial fire risk

Metro Vancouver’s cloudy skies Monday brought light rain, though drought conditions continue across much of B.C.

As the wildfire situation remains volatile across the province, a working group comprised of members of Public Safety Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces and British Columbia emergency management and wildfire officials are set to meet today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2023.

BC WildfireDisasterPrairiesHighway 20B.C. Wildfire ServiceBella CoolaTweedsmuir Provincial ParkThomson-Nicola Regional District
© 2023 The Canadian Press

