Fire

More homes evacuated in B.C.’s Cariboo region, air quality compromised

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 15, 2023 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfire update: Lake Babine evacuation order, Lower Seymour fire held'
B.C. wildfire update: Lake Babine evacuation order, Lower Seymour fire held
The Lake Babine Nation has issued an evacuation order for its residents due to risks posed by the Nilkitkwa wildfire. Wildfire crews are conducting a controlled burn of the Davis Lake fire just north of Mission And, crews will begin mop-up operations on the Lower Seymour Fire, first spotted Wednesday afternoon and now classified as 'being held.'
An evacuation alert in B.C.’s Cariboo region was upgraded to an order on Friday evening, forcing residents of the Lhoosk’uz area out of their homes.

The Cariboo Regional District’s order covers 135 parcels of land — and 333, 972 hectares — west of Quesnel.

The district said due to the urgent risk to health and safety, police or other groups will be “expediting” the evacuation.

Residents are urged to head east on 3900 Road or 4000 Road towards Nazko Road before arriving in Quesnel.

Afterward, they must continue north on Highway 97 to an emergency service centre at 2181 Ospika Road in Prince George, the district said in a Friday news release.

A Cariboo Regional District map shows properties impacted by the evacuation order issued Fri. July 14, 2023, due to nearby wildfires. View image in full screen
A Cariboo Regional District map shows properties impacted by the evacuation order issued Fri. July 14, 2023, due to nearby wildfires. Credit: Cariboo Regional District

There are a handful of wildfires of note in the region, including Townsend Creek, Teepee Lake, Pelican Lake, Finger Lake, Finger Lake, Greer Creek, Davidson Creek, Gatcho Lake, and Nithi Mountain.

The closest one, the Townsend Creek wildfire, was first detected on July 8 and is believed to be caused by lightning. It is now burning out of control at an estimated 2,665 hectares.

Air quality in the area, meanwhile, has been compromised.

Trending Now

Environment Canada warned Saturday that residents of both Quesnel and Williams Lake were at “moderate risk,” with a “very high risk in smoke.”

According to B.C.’s air quality health index rating, the two communities were at 10-plus — the highest rating possible. Residents are encouraged to avoid or reduce strenuous outdoor activities.

As of Saturday morning, some 377 wildfires burned across the province, with more than 35 evacuation orders in place and almost as many evacuation alerts.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire breaks out near Pitt Lake'
Wildfire breaks out near Pitt Lake

 

BC WildfireBC wildfiresBC InteriorBC Wildfire ServiceWilliams LakeCaribooQuesnelBC air qualityCariboo Regional DistrictCariboo RegionBC evacuation ordersCentral BcTownsend Creek wildfire
