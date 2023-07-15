Horse euthanized following injury during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race

Send this page to someone via email

A horse was put down Friday following an injury during a Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race.

According to stampede officials, a horse on Kris Molle’s team sustained an injury during the seventh heat of the Cowboys Rangeland Derby.

“Medical care was immediately dispatched. Following assessment, the veterinarian made the humane decision to euthanize the horse,” the stampede said in a statement to Global News.

View image in full screen A horse was euthanized after sustaining an injury Friday during the seventh heat of a chuckwagon race at the Calgary Stampede.

Last year, the stampede reduced the number of wagons competing per heat from four to three in an effort to improve track safety after six horses died in 2019.

Some animal rights activists said at the time that they don’t believe the new restrictions solve the entire problem.

“It’s good to see that something is being done, but it’s nowhere even close to where we should be,” Shaun Hofer, an animal rights activist with Direct Action Everywhere, told Global News.

'All about safety': Calgary Stampede makes changes to chuckwagon races

For many years, the derby has been a staple event at the Calgary Stampede, which in 2019 doled out more than $1.4 million in prize money.

In an interview before last year’s event, chuckwagon driver Vern Nolin said safety is paramount.

“We’ve got a lot invested in horses and our crew, and some of these horses have been in the family for generations. They are like kids to us,” Nolin said.

“I have a son outriding behind me. These things are the world to us.”

With files from Global News’ Demi Knight, Jill Croteau and Black Lough.