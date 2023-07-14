Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

Gastown Grand Prix returns to Vancouver after three-year pandemic hiatus

One of the continent’s most prestigious cycling races kicked off in Vancouver on Wednesday after a three-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gastown Grand Prix is a winding, one-day race through the city’s oldest neighbourhood, sponsored by Global Relay. More than $50,000 in combined prize money is on the line for competitors.

Madonna to reschedule upcoming tour dates as she recovers from infection

Madonna will reschedule the North American leg of her upcoming world tour as a result of her recent hospitalization.

The superstar wrote in a social media post Monday that she is “on the road to recovery” but must focus on her health in order to heal.

In June, Madonna, 64, was hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection that landed her in the intensive care unit. Now, she plans to reschedule 41 concerts in the U.S. and Canada that were part of her international Celebration Tour.

“Thank you for your positive energy,” Madonna wrote, adding that she has “felt the love” from her fans.

0:37 Madonna confirms postponement of North American tour

‘A love that can’t be beat’: Volunteers restore pride display at Vancouver church targeted by vandals

Volunteers from different faiths and backgrounds came together to restore a pride display at a church on Vancouver’s west side that has been plagued by anti-LGBTQ2S+ and anti-Semitic vandalism.

The Shaughnessy Heights United Church lawn display is made up of seven doors, each painted a different colour of the rainbow, decorated with the words ”God’s Doors are Open for ALL.”

The display was targeted by what the police are describing as hate crimes for the third time in as many years.

In the past, volunteers pushed back and restored the display each time and Saturday afternoon was no different.

Canadian veteran pens memoir to heal from PTSD

A newly-published memoir called Brass & Unity is the story of one woman’s service in Afghanistan. She wrote the book to deal with her own struggle with post-traumatic stress.

Five years after first starting, Canadian veteran Kelsi Sheren finally has her story out in print.

“For me, writing was more of a release than an intention to write a book or a movie or whatever. It was how do I help myself?” she told Global’s This is BC.

2:17 This is BC: Veteran pens memoir to heal from PTSD

‘It’s going to last’: B.C. marks Coquihalla bridge repair milestone after 2021 disaster

Six bridges were destroyed on the Coquihalla Highway during the natural disaster on Nov. 14 and 15, 2021. More than 20 sites were damaged in the floods and washouts in total, over a 130-kilometre stretch between Hope and Merritt.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming said last Friday a new bridge has been built on Highway 5 every 100 days since the catastrophe, with “four down, two to go.”

2:10 New bridge unveiled on Coquihalla Highway Friday afternoon

