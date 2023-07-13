Canadian veteran pens memoir to heal from PTSD

Send this page to someone via email

A newly published memoir called Brass & Unity is the story of one woman’s service in Afghanistan. She wrote the book to deal with her own struggle with post traumatic stress.

Five years after first starting, Canadian veteran Kelsi Sheren finally has her story out in print.

“For me, writing was more of a release than an intention to write a book or a movie or whatever. It was how do I help myself?” she told Global’s This is BC.

Deployed to Afghanistan as a 19-year-old artillery gunner, Sheren’s experiences on the front lines left her with a brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

2:06 This is BC: Vancouver’s James Elliott first Canadian to complete one of the most challenging adventure races in the world

“Once we went in to do body retrieval during the firefight I felt the light switch turn off in my brain,” Sheren said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I no longer felt emotion. No longer had patience or compassion. It was straight anger.”

Sheren has since become an advocate working to ensure men and women in uniform get the help they need, encouraged by the efforts of some not-for profit organizations.

“We can’t just keep telling our veterans do X-Y-Z and expecting a different result. We see what’s happening and we know that it’s not working,” Sheren said.

Sheren’s personal road to recovery started eight years ago, making jewelry as a form of art therapy at her kitchen table.

2:14 This is BC: Family reunion reflects community of Chinatown

A portion of sales from Brass & Unity line is now going towards the rehabilitation of veterans and first responders. She has also created a podcast that has opened the discussion to many others in need.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have these professional athletes, these actors, these crazy people I never thought I would be in a room with. Show me how you healed yourself. Show me how you did it, so others can learn from your story too,” said Sheren.

Now her story may reach an even bigger audience. Actor Neal McDonough has secured the TV and film rights to her story.

“This is a story of hope,” Sheren said. “So that our future generations can see how we do this right. How do we heal? How do we can get better.”

To contact Jay Durant with a story idea for This is BC, email him details and contact information at thisisbc@globalnews.ca