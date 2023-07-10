Madonna to reschedule upcoming tour dates as she recovers from infection

Madonna will reschedule the North American leg of her upcoming world tour as a result of her recent hospitalization.
The superstar wrote in a social media post Monday that she is “on the road to recovery” but must focus on her health in order to heal.
In June, Madonna, 64, was hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection that landed her in the intensive care unit. Now, she plans to reschedule 41 concerts in the U.S. and Canada that were part of her international Celebration Tour.
“Thank you for your positive energy,” Madonna wrote, adding that she has “felt the love” from her fans.
“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she continued. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”
Madonna assured her fans she will be back in the spotlight “as soon as I can!”
The Grammy-winning artist shared the statement alongside a selfie.
Live Nation separately confirmed the cancellation of Madonna’s North American tour dates. The ticket seller asked purchasers to hold onto their existing tickets, which will be valid for the new concert dates when they are announced.
It is not yet clear when Madonna will reschedule the North American performances.
The Celebration Tour will now begin in London, U.K. in October.
The following dates of Madonna’s The Celebration Tour have been rescheduled:
July 15 | Vancouver, B.C. | Rogers Arena
July 18 | Seattle, Wash. | Climate Pledge Arena
July 19 | Seattle, Wash. | Climate Pledge Arena
July 22 | Phoenix, Ariz. | Footprint Center
July 25 | Denver, Colo. | Ball Arena
July 27 | Tulsa, Okla. | BOK Center
July 30 | St. Paul, Minn. | Xcel Energy Center
August 2 | Cleveland, Ohio | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
August 5 | Detroit, Mich. | Little Caesars Arena
August 7 | Pittsburgh, Pa. | PPG Paints Arena
August 9 | Chicago, Ill. | United Center
August 10 | Chicago, Ill. | United Center
August 13 | Toronto, Ont. | Scotiabank Arena
August 14 | Toronto, Ont. | Scotiabank Arena
August 19 | Montréal, Que. | Bell Centre
August 20 | Montréal, Que. | Bell Centre
August 23 | New York, N.Y. | Madison Square Garden
August 24 | New York, N.Y. | Madison Square Garden
August 26 | New York, N.Y. | Madison Square Garden
August 27 | New York, N.Y. | Madison Square Garden
August 30 | Boston, Mass. | TD Garden
August 31 | Boston, Mass. | TD Garden
September 2 | Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena
September 5 | Atlanta, Ga. | State Farm Arena
September 7 | Tampa, Fla | Amalie Arena
September 9 | Miami, Fla. | Kaseya Center
September 10 | Miami, Fla. | Kaseya Center
September 13 | Houston, Texas | Toyota Center
September 14 | Houston, Texas | Toyota Center
September 18 | Dallas, Texas | American Airlines Center
September 19 | Dallas, Texas | American Airlines Center
September 21 | Austin, Texas | Moody Center
September 22 | Austin, Texas | Moody Center
September 27 | Los Angeles, Calif. | Crypto.com Arena
September 28 | Los Angeles, Calif. | Crypto.com Arena
September 30 | Los Angeles, Calif. | Crypto.com Arena
October 1 | Los Angeles, Calif. | Crypto.com Arena
October 4 | San Francisco, Calif. | Chase Center
October 5 | San Francisco, Calif. | Chase Center
October 7 | Las Vegas, Nev. | T-Mobile Arena
October 8 | Las Vegas, Nev. | T-Mobile Arena
