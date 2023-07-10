Madonna to reschedule upcoming tour dates as she recovers from infection

Send this page to someone via email

Madonna will reschedule the North American leg of her upcoming world tour as a result of her recent hospitalization.

The superstar wrote in a social media post Monday that she is “on the road to recovery” but must focus on her health in order to heal.

In June, Madonna, 64, was hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection that landed her in the intensive care unit. Now, she plans to reschedule 41 concerts in the U.S. and Canada that were part of her international Celebration Tour.

“Thank you for your positive energy,” Madonna wrote, adding that she has “felt the love” from her fans.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she continued. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna assured her fans she will be back in the spotlight “as soon as I can!”

The Grammy-winning artist shared the statement alongside a selfie.

Live Nation separately confirmed the cancellation of Madonna’s North American tour dates. The ticket seller asked purchasers to hold onto their existing tickets, which will be valid for the new concert dates when they are announced.

It is not yet clear when Madonna will reschedule the North American performances.

The Celebration Tour will now begin in London, U.K. in October.

The following dates of Madonna’s The Celebration Tour have been rescheduled:

July 15 | Vancouver, B.C. | Rogers Arena

July 18 | Seattle, Wash. | Climate Pledge Arena

July 19 | Seattle, Wash. | Climate Pledge Arena

July 22 | Phoenix, Ariz. | Footprint Center

July 25 | Denver, Colo. | Ball Arena

July 27 | Tulsa, Okla. | BOK Center

July 30 | St. Paul, Minn. | Xcel Energy Center

August 2 | Cleveland, Ohio | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

August 5 | Detroit, Mich. | Little Caesars Arena

August 7 | Pittsburgh, Pa. | PPG Paints Arena

August 9 | Chicago, Ill. | United Center

August 10 | Chicago, Ill. | United Center

August 13 | Toronto, Ont. | Scotiabank Arena

August 14 | Toronto, Ont. | Scotiabank Arena

August 19 | Montréal, Que. | Bell Centre

August 20 | Montréal, Que. | Bell Centre

August 23 | New York, N.Y. | Madison Square Garden

August 24 | New York, N.Y. | Madison Square Garden

August 26 | New York, N.Y. | Madison Square Garden

August 27 | New York, N.Y. | Madison Square Garden

August 30 | Boston, Mass. | TD Garden

August 31 | Boston, Mass. | TD Garden

September 2 | Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena

September 5 | Atlanta, Ga. | State Farm Arena

September 7 | Tampa, Fla | Amalie Arena

September 9 | Miami, Fla. | Kaseya Center

September 10 | Miami, Fla. | Kaseya Center

September 13 | Houston, Texas | Toyota Center

September 14 | Houston, Texas | Toyota Center

September 18 | Dallas, Texas | American Airlines Center

September 19 | Dallas, Texas | American Airlines Center

September 21 | Austin, Texas | Moody Center

September 22 | Austin, Texas | Moody Center

September 27 | Los Angeles, Calif. | Crypto.com Arena

September 28 | Los Angeles, Calif. | Crypto.com Arena

September 30 | Los Angeles, Calif. | Crypto.com Arena

October 1 | Los Angeles, Calif. | Crypto.com Arena

October 4 | San Francisco, Calif. | Chase Center

October 5 | San Francisco, Calif. | Chase Center

October 7 | Las Vegas, Nev. | T-Mobile Arena

October 8 | Las Vegas, Nev. | T-Mobile Arena