‘A love that can’t be beat’: Volunteers restore pride display at Vancouver church targeted by vandals

Send this page to someone via email

Volunteers from different faiths and backgrounds came together to restore a pride display at a church on Vancouver’s west side that has been plagued by anti-LGBTQ2S+ and anti-Semitic vandalism.

The Shaughnessy Heights United Church lawn display is made up of seven doors, each painted a different colour of the rainbow, decorated with the words ”God’s Doors are Open for ALL.”

The display was targeted by what the police are describing as hate crimes for the third time in as many years.

In the past, volunteers pushed back and restored the display each time, so Saturday afternoon was no different.

When news of the latest episode of vandalism spread, the group of 18 gathered their paint and supplies and got to work for the third year in a row.

“We are a church that wants the world to know everyone is loved no matter what,” Reverand David Moors told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s the message. We are determined. The message of today is determination against hate in the world.”

Each time the display gets targeted, the church also receives a new wave of support from strangers, neighbours, colleagues, and schools.

“We will keep repainting as many times as it takes. it’s annoying. Worse than that, it’s a horrific message to the 2sLGBTQA+ community and to our Jewish siblings,” said Moors. “Two years in a row some of the language on the doors has referred back to Judaism and so we see it as a double hate crime as do the Vancouver police.”

Moors said the church congregation remains committed to the cause — no matter how many times they have to do it.

“We take tragedy, we take marginalization, we take anger and hate and we are transforming it again into a love that can’t be beat,” said Moors. “So we repaint, and repaint, and repaint.”

They hope to have the doors back on display early next week.