Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘A love that can’t be beat’: Volunteers restore pride display at Vancouver church targeted by vandals

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted July 8, 2023 6:45 pm
Volunteers at Vancouver's Shaughnessy Heights United Church spent their Saturday repainting pride themed doors that had been vandalized. View image in full screen
Volunteers at Vancouver's Shaughnessy Heights United Church spent their Saturday repainting pride themed doors that had been vandalized. handout photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Volunteers from different faiths and backgrounds came together to restore a  pride display at a church on Vancouver’s west side that has been plagued by anti-LGBTQ2S+ and anti-Semitic vandalism.

The Shaughnessy Heights United Church lawn display is made up of seven doors, each painted a different colour of the rainbow, decorated with the words ”God’s Doors are Open for ALL.”

The display was targeted by what the police are describing as hate crimes for the third time in as many years.

In the past, volunteers pushed back and restored the display each time, so Saturday afternoon was no different.

When news of the latest episode of vandalism spread, the group of 18 gathered their paint and supplies and got to work for the third year in a row.

“We are a church that wants the world to know everyone is loved no matter what,” Reverand David Moors told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s the message. We are determined. The message of today is determination against hate in the world.”

Each time the display gets targeted, the church also receives a new wave of support from strangers, neighbours, colleagues, and schools.

“We will keep repainting as many times as it takes. it’s annoying. Worse than that, it’s a horrific message to the 2sLGBTQA+ community and to our Jewish siblings,” said Moors. “Two years in a row some of the language on the doors has referred back to Judaism and so we see it as a double hate crime as do the Vancouver police.”

Trending Now

Moors said the church congregation remains committed to the cause — no matter how many times they have to do it.

“We take tragedy, we take marginalization, we take anger and hate and we are transforming it again into a love that can’t be beat,” said Moors. “So we repaint, and repaint, and repaint.”

They hope to have the doors back on display early next week.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver church sees inclusive door display vandalized for 2nd time'
Vancouver church sees inclusive door display vandalized for 2nd time
Pride MonthHomophobiapride displayanti lgbtq hate crimepride display vandalizedvancouver bc church pride display vandalizedvolunteers fix pride displayvolunteers restore pride display
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content