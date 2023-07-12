Menu

Sports

Gastown Grand Prix returns to Vancouver after three-year pandemic hiatus

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 5:31 pm
Racers in the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix are seen in a file photo of the historic race. View image in full screen
Racers in the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix are seen in a file photo of the historic race. Credit: Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix Society
One of the continent’s most prestigious cycling races kicked off in Vancouver on Wednesday after a three-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gastown Grand Prix is a winding, one-day race through the city’s oldest neighbourhood, sponsored by Global Relay. More than $50,000 in combined prize money is on the line for competitors.

This year’s event will include a youth race, a professional women’s race and professional men’s race on a tight, closed circuit that begins and ends at the intersection of Cambie and Water streets.

The first Gastown Grand Prix took place in 1973, making this its 50th anniversary. According to the race’s website, the grand prix has both attracted Olympic cyclists and athletes who later became Olympic cyclists.

Some 30,000 spectators are expected to attend Wednesday’s events, which include cyclists from 13 countries.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised that Cambie Street from West Cordova to Water Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., while its lane north of Water Street will stay closed until midnight. All of Water Street will remain closed until 11 p.m. as well.

Blood Alley is closed to traffic until 11 p.m. West Cordova Street between Richards and Columbia streets will be closed from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., with Columbia Street closed from West Cordova to Powell Street during the same hours.

Powell Street between Carrall and Columbia streets is closed until midnight, and Carrall Steet from West Cordova to Water Street is closed until 11 p.m. Harbour Light Alley is closed between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. and Abbott Street is closed from West Cordova to Water Street from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. as well.

A map of the 2023 Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix road closures is seen in a graphic from the race's website.
A map of the 2023 Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix road closures is seen in a graphic from the race’s website. Credit: Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix

 

 

